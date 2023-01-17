Whoopee! Gas is now approximately $3.40/gallon here in Prescott, Arizona. How much is gas in Cumberland? Frostburg?
When Biden took office, gas was approximately $2.09/gallon in Prescott. The U.S. was energy independent!
Besides draining the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, where is Biden getting gas for U.S. consumers? We sure as H-E- Double Hockey Sticks aren’t energy independent!
Steve Baker (former resident of the Allegany County)
Prescott, Ariz.
