During this COVID-19 pandemic, many establishments were closed. Large and big businesses shuttered their doors except for essential businesses and shelter at home and social distancing was declared.
Such actions are reasonable requests from governors and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who are rightfully concerned about the health and well being of our citizens.
While our nation, state and world confronts the most extensive pandemic experienced, misinformation weaves its way into our mindset, in all cases encouraging the taking of drugs and treatments that have been proven to harm, kill and make the virus worse.
Now the push is for dropping the mitigating actions mentioned above all in the name of businesses reopening and the name of the almighty dollar.
The “Now” is that the virus is under control because testing has been procured by the president.
Both forms of this misinformation push are by conservative media talk show hosts aired on local radio.
Far from being experts in anything, these hosts only pedal political opinions laced without facts. It is not that they offer an opinion but that they advocate such harmful ideas to their fellow citizens.
Management and ownership of these media outlets and their advertisers need to clearly understand that airing such tripe endangers the health and welfare of the entire listener community. Supposedly it is this community they take pride in serving. There is nothing prideful or civic about airing irresponsible programming.
Unfortunately we are living through a pandemic; a world crisis that is affecting all of us.
Every citizen needs to know the facts not conspiracy theories, woven and spun by pundits. It is the civic responsibility of media to provide facts and not misinformation wrapped in political “gaga.”
Sadly, peddling such wrong information jeopardizes our community’s first responders and medical professionals.
Responsible public media makes for a responsible community.
Gary Love
Cumberland
