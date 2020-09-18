I write to comment on the reader commentary published in the Sept. 3 edition of your paper.
Ken Metz wrote regarding Gary Klavuhn’s letter to the editor defending the Christian account of creation. Mr. Metz took pains to point out that Mr. Klavuhn admitted in his letter that, “We can see starlight from billions of light-years distant from Earth, yet only 6,000 years after creation.” Mr. Metz then spoke of, “ ... loads of scientific evidence ... about light-years.”
Mr. Metz relies on “scientific evidence” with the same conviction that Mr. Klavuhn relies upon the Holy Bible. Neither of them know the mind of God. But, Mr. Metz defines what God is capable of from the scientific perspective.
Mr. Metz founds his argument against a 6,000- year-old universe on the observed speed of light, which is widely accepted as an unchallenged constant. What Mr. Metz and many others who rely upon science with religious zeal don’t explain is that science in neither constant or infallible. The first principle of science is that what is accepted as beyond question today, may fall into disrepute as scientists learn more about the world and universe around us.
Today’s science fiction is increasingly becoming tomorrow’s science fact. Most of us were first introduced to warp drives through the imaginings of Gene Roddenberry who wrote “Star Trek.” Warp drives were a fictional creation devised by Mr. Roddenberry to permit space ships to travel far beyond the speed of light so humans could, “go where no other man has gone before” (a quote from Star Trek). NASA is now seriously studying the creation of warp drives.
Quantum physicists have already observed atoms moving at speeds far beyond the speed of light, seeming to be in two places at once. This quantum behavior is the basis for the development of our next generation of computers which may break more scientific rules than I can recount here.
These new observations indicate that it is indeed possible for God to have created the universe in flash of light (3 And God said, Let there be light: and there was light. Genesis 1:3). This was recorded in the earliest Book of the Bible, some 6,000 years ago. Just decades ago, the Big Bang Theory became the scientifically acceptable explanation for Creation. This theory describes the creation of our universe as a nearly instantaneous flash of light.
As our scientists use the gifts God gave them, to better understand how God does things it will not make the scientists holy. It will be another blessing from God through the people he creates. Thanks be to God in every circumstance. He is there whether we understand how, or not.
Gary Hankins
Cumberland
