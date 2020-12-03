Mr. Hawk, thanks for joining the discussion of governing, religion and economics in your Nov. 18 commentary. The governing paragraph concludes: “The Declaration of Independence plays no role in our governing design.” The Declaration was antecedent to the Revolutionary War. Independence gained thereby necessitated the Constitution. The Second Continental Congress authorized both documents and established the committees which authored them.
While the Constitution doesn’t codify the Declaration into law, this truth is self-evident; without the Declaration and war precipitated thereby, there would be no Constitution as we know it. Additionally, the individual freedoms codified in the Bill of Rights protect our creator-endowed, unalienable rights of life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness proclaimed by the Declaration. Its role in “our governing design” appears significant.
The commentary deals extensively with the economy. It asserts “Nothing in the Constitution specifies” a capitalistic economic system for the USA. Oxford Languages defines capitalism thusly: “an economic and political system in which a county’s trade and industry are controlled by private owners …, rather than by the state.”
Theoretically, three types of economies exist: capitalistic aka market, socialistic and communistic. In the real world, all economies are some mix of a market economy and a state run or “command” economy. China and Russia lean toward “command” economies. The U.S. leans toward a market economy, roughly 60%/40% based on GDP. Private property ownership is protected by amendments 3, 4, 5, 9, 10 and 14. Therefore, the U.S. Constitution does establish the U.S. economy as “capitalistic” or prohibits a pure command economy.
You also say that in a capitalistic economy “There is no government.” and “It is essentially anarchy.” While I agree there is no government in anarchy, the opposite is true in a market economy. A market economy requires government to establish and protect private property rights and enforce the requirement that exchanges be voluntary. Corporations are a legal construct. They cannot exist without government.
Consider an analogy. In a game, say football, the participants must agree to abide by rules of play. Absent an independent unbiased third party to observe play, determine rule violations and assess penalties; the game often devolves into a brawl or abruptly ends over a disputed call. That is why referees and umpires exist in organized games.
Rule-making bodies are established for highly organized game play as in the NFL. These rule-makers can alter the rules to affect the game’s play. For example, if more offense is desired, they can make forward passes legal, add rules to protect the passer, and alter rules to prevent the defense from interfering with potential receivers, etc.
In a market economy, the government fulfills these roles. The government makes the rules under which the economy operates. Police, prosecutors or civil courts determine when laws are broken. Courts assess penalties and interpret regulations. Otherwise, they allow the “game” to be played without interference. They do not directly determine winners, losers, or play the game themselves. (Obviously, application of the rules can, and do, affect the outcome.)
The rule set’s goal should be to maximize the satisfaction felt by all who live within the economic system. Where is that point? That debate has raged for centuries. I maintain the market could solve the major problems in the U.S., such as racism, abortion, immigration, inadequate health care, the environment, distribution of income/wealth, etc., with the appropriate set of rules and minimal government involvement as an economic actor. The challenge is in defining, reaching agreement upon and enforcing those laws — an impossibility within a 600-word limit.
Mick Bloom
LaVale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.