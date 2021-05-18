Hankins’ letter on right to bear arms was ‘right on’
Just a quick thought about Gary Hankins’ reader commentary on the editorial page of the May 17 edition of the Cumberland Times-News.
Right on, brother, right on!
Ron Smith
Cumberland
