Actor Joaquin Phoenix spoke very passionately during his Academy Award acceptance speech about how we human beings have not only exploited the Earth for personal gain and profit but that we have collectively caused over time the suffering of billions of farm animals on so called factory farms.
His words were criticized by some, especially meat producers who believe that in his zealous desire to protect animals, he has ignored the plight of farmers across the country who will gradually lose their livelihoods should great numbers of people turn to a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle.
Joaquin Phoenix himself, according to what I read, has been vegan since he was 3 years old.
But looking beyond the compelling issues he raised such as animal cruelty and environmental exploitation, I think that Joaquin Phoenix also spoke to a broader problem that threatens to reduce humanity to a shadow of what it once was; that we have as a society lost our sense of compassion and empathy for others.
Whether it’s tearing families apart at the border and confining asylum seekers in horrific conditions for extended periods of time or the fact that 900,000 mostly women and children are suffering and dying at the war torn Syrian-Turkish border, we have become indifferent and desensitized to the suffering of others.
As long as it is happening “over there” somewhere in a foreign land or behind closed doors in a slaughter house, we are ok with it as long as we don’t have to see it up close and personal.
The great Jewish theologian and activist Abraham Joshua Heschel wrote these words many years ago but they are even more relevant today: “0 Lord we confess our sins. We are ashamed of the inadequacy of our anguish, of how faint and slight is our mercy. We are a generation that has lost the capacity for outrage. We must continue to remind ourselves that in a free society all are involved in what some are doing. Some are guilty, but all are responsible.”
Mark J. Perman
Cumberland
