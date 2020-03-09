I found the juxtaposition of Gerald Rowley’s and Francis Fabbri Jr.’s letters entertaining and somewhat amusing. (See: “Remember Trump’s shortcomings” and “It’s a no-brainer: Vote for Trump,” respectively, Feb. 27 Tines-News.)
What is even more surprising, I agree with most of what both said. As Rowley wrote, President Donald Trump does indeed lack diplomacy, ridicules anyone who opposes him and is disrespectful — amazingly so.
This endears him to most of his proponents while it antagonizes the opposition. I’m a bit different. I detest these Trump traits, but I will — in all probability — vote for him.
I was taught to be respectful, try to use tact, not alienate those with whom I disagree. Most un-Trumpian of me. Mr. Rowley pleads for someone with more integrity to bring unity to the country.
We had that opportunity in 2016 but dismissed Ben Carson as being too dull. Spilled milk, I suppose. Why do people who would hate Trump’s traits in an acquaintance, coworker, or prospective mate, find them attractive in a president?
My opinion, because he favors many of the things they support, and he ridicules and opposes those they find repugnant — the liberal elites. Liberals tend to be wealthier, more educated, better informed than the average Joe. In their minds, you see, this gives them the right to impose, what they “know” to be best, on everybody, by law.
Those who are more conservative tend to think that the average Joe/Jane is best positioned to decide what is best for him or herself. They don’t need the government, aka “Big Brother” or “The Nanny State” to tell them what they should do, or say, or not say, or think! Trump doesn’t value what the elites believe, either. In fact, he doesn’t care what anybody thinks — especially those critical of him.
He is definitely not afraid to tell the world what he thinks of those who disagree with him. That pleases his supporters. Nobody else in my six-plus decades has ever dared that to the degree Trump has. Reagan did, sort of. He was more subtle and made better use of wit. Reagan ignored criticism. Trump vehemently, brutally, and vengefully attacks it. Why will I vote for Trump?
I despise the policy recommendations of all the Democratic candidates. I like that Trump is trying to stem the flow of illegal aliens into this country. I like that he is trying to protect the rights of unborn children even if it is for political expediency. I like that he is supporting the second amendment. I like that he is fighting the establishment — the deep state if you will. I like his audacity.
I wish he were less crass, vengeful, and vindictive. I wish he would use more market-oriented solutions for health care and environmental stewardship. I wish he would balance the budget.
Despite those wishes and the extreme unlikelihood of them coming to fruition under Trump, I agree with Mr. Fabbri Jr., given our choices, voting for Trump is a no-brainer.
Mick Bloom
LaVale
