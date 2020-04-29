Donald Trump didn’t start the COVID-19 virus, but he did downplay its effects for months.
Although Trump wants us to believe that “Nobody saw this coming,” his administration learned about the coronavirus outbreak in China way back in early January, and in mid-January became aware that the virus was already spreading out of China.
Further evidence of Trump’s underestimating the pandemic is found in his actions, inactions and words — as illustrated by the following timeline and quotes:
1. Jan. 22: When asked, “Are there worries about a pandemic at this point? The president responded: “No. Not at all. We have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
2. Jan. 30: The World Health Organization declared the virus a global public health emergency, and the first COVID-19 case was recorded in America. Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary, Alex M. Azar II, directly issued a second warning to Trump about the possibility of a pandemic. Trump complained that Azar was being an alarmist: “We have it very well under control.”
3. Third week in February: Administration public health experts sought to get Trump to initiate steps like closing workplaces and schools and practicing social distancing. They were ignored for three weeks.
4. Feb. 24: “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the U.S.A.”
5. Feb. 26: “We’re going down, not up. We’re going very substantially down, not up.”
6. Feb.27: “It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.”
7. Feb. 28: “This is their new hoax,” he said, referring to the pandemic and the Democratic Party.
8. Feb. 28: He tried to persuade us that the COVID-19 was less serious than the common flu.
9. Feb. 29: He promised that a vaccine would be available “very quickly” and “very rapidly.”
The above are just some of the Trump/Corona record from January and February. The list is much longer if Trump’s lies, misinformation and denials from March are included. In fact, it was not until March 15 that Trump finally admitted: “This is a very contagious virus.”
Although Trump has frequently proclaimed that “We were all surprised” by COVID-19, he shouldn’t have been. The virus was isolated and named back in 2019; that is the reason that the “19” is in its name. As early as Jan. 7 of this year, China reported its respiratory outbreak as being a coronavirus, and on Jan. 13 the virus was discovered outside China — in Thailand.
Moreover, the Obama administration had warned all 30 of Trump’s transition staff about a possible pandemic way back in January 2017 — not January 2020, 2019, or 2018 — but days before Trump’s inauguration. The warning included that a shortage of ventilators would probably be one of the problems Trump would face.
Lisa Monaco, Obama’s homeland security adviser, recalls those transition team meetings: “We included a pandemic scenario because … emerging infectious disease was likely to pose one of the gravest risks for the new administration.”
Additionally, Obama’s national security adviser, Susan Rice, chimes in: “Rather than heed the warnings … (Trump) ignored the risk of a pandemic.”
Trump says, “Nobody saw this coming.” Translation: Trump ignored it as it was coming upon us. Trump has down-played the COVID-19 threat, likened it to a hoax, delayed taking measures against it, and fiddled while the virus started to burn America.
Incidentally, the Chinese probably dislike Trump’s continuing to call the Coronavirus the “Chinese Virus.” And our president probably will not like it when Americans begin to call COVID-19 the “Trump Virus.”
Ken Metz
Frostburg
