Health care providers should be fully vaccinated
I am very concerned about the COVID-19 vaccination status in Allegany County and more importantly about the status of our health care providers.
The Maryland Hospital Association has the policy that all hospitals in Maryland have fully vaccinated staff. UMPC Western Maryland and Garrett Regional Medical Center have decided not to comply with this policy. It should be noted that Mercy Hospital in Hagerstown and the hospital in Winchester, Virginia, require all staff to be vaccinated.
Within an hour’s drive you can have a colonoscopy, mastectomy and even open heart surgery in a safer environment. I’m also concerned about the medical offices I visit. I know my nurse practitioner is vaccinated and I will be checking with my dentist, dental hygienist and ophthalmologist to make sure they are vaccinated, as well.
We need to be proactive to protect our health in this pandemic.
Teddy Latta
Frostburg
