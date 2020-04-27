I teach a prepping course. It teaches students how to prepare for surviving unexpected emergencies including situations like what we are experiencing today with the coronavirus.
Two chapters focus on the psychology of survival and recreation. Both chapters have bearing on being homebound due to the coronavirus. In searching the literature, the isolation and situation we face today has much in common with prisoners in solitary confinement and Prisoners Of War.
The purpose of this commentary is to glean some of their lessons for survival to help everyone through this period of confinement and social isolation.
• Develop a schedule. One prisoner in solitary confinement noted the importance of adhering to a schedule. A schedule helps to provide structure in what can easily become an unstructured environment. Meals, activities, wake-up and bedtime help to provide structure and discipline to the day.
• Avoid sensory deprivation. Sensory deprivation can be deceptive. However, over time the four walls in the home can become confining and like the walls of a prison cell. One prisoner wished to feel the breeze, fresh air, and the warmth of the sun. With spring coming, this point emphasizes the importance of getting outside and experiencing nature. Connect with the outdoors and nature while maintaining social distance.
• Maintain mental acuity. A common theme among prisoners and POWs is that they noted they were “slippy” mentally. Initially, it was physical and then mental. It builds off of being sensory deprived. Without mental stimulation, you end up slowly slipping and begin to loose mental acuity.
Shot down in North Vietnam, Tom Moe was a POW for five years. He describes how he mentally designed and built 10 homes nail by nail and 2x4 by 2x4. The key to survival is not to slip mentally and to maintain mental acuity.
• Accept reality but have faith in prevailing. A Prisoner Of War in Vietnam for seven years, Vice Admiral James Stockdale’s coping mechanism led to the Stockdale Paradox. The paradox is to accept reality, no matter how brutal it may seem to be, and to have faith that you will prevail in the end. It is not blind optimism which leads to disappointment and failure. Being homebound during a pandemic is not as harsh as being a POW, but the principle is the same. Accept reality for what it is, and have faith that you will prevail in the end.
• Seek social support. Stockdale’s third lesson in his paradox was to seek social support. As isolated POWs, they developed a communications system typical of those portrayed in the movies. People are social and need social support. For example, our family had Easter dinner on Zoom, which united families in New Jersey, Ashburn, Arlington and Frostburg. Give credit to my daughter. Find ways.
• Creative leisure. People have increased leisure time. In class, we use a variation of a model developed by J.B. Nash. At the base of the model is “entertainment, amusement, escape from monotony, and killing time.” Watching videos and playing games is good for surviving three days or a major snowstorm, but as the time of confinement increases so does the potential loss of acuity. At the top of the model is creative participation. People need to be creative. Baking a cake, making dinner, gardening, woodworking can all be creative activities. Conversely, not being creative can easily lead to becoming “slippy,” which dovetails with the lessons learned from the prisoners in solitary and POWs. Remember Tom Moe’s 10 houses.
Hopefully, the lessons learned from the unusual sources of prisoners in solitary, POWs, and a prepping course will help everyone through this period of confinement and social isolation.
Robert B. Kauffman
Professor of recreation and parks management
Frostburg State University
Frostburg
