Heritage Days was an ‘outstanding’ event
Take a picturesque mountain setting, add a touch of American history and combine it with wonderful community spirit and you have a recipe for success. These ingredients produced a memorable Heritage Days that included special attractions downtown, at Canal Place and on historic Washington Street.
Kudos to the Allegany County Historical Society and all their volunteers in orchestrating an unforgettable showcasing of Cumberland’s heritage on a spectacular September sun-filled weekend.
Kicking off Friday night with the Whiskey Rebellion festivities at the Allegany Museum, this three-day event included several patriotic moments, especially the church bells ringing commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11 to a stately George Washington on horseback traversing historic Washington Street. With church and tunnel tours, arts and crafts, festival foods and music, this event was enjoyed by visitors from all over the tri-state area. Local residents and out of town guests enjoyed Cumberland’s rich history and learned first-hand our pivotal role in the formation of the United States.
A special thank you to all the food and craft vendors, reenactors, and festival organizers who collectively made this an outstanding fall event. It was a time where our past and present came together to give us an awareness and appreciation of Cumberland’s heritage ... all good ingredients for a successful celebration!
Ed Mullaney
Cumberland
