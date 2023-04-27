Every year, on April 28, we commemorate Workers Memorial Day, where we remember and honor all working men and women who lost their lives on the job in Maryland and across the country.
Sadly, workplace deaths are an all-too-common occurrence in the U.S. Each day, 14 people suffer work-related deaths.
In Maryland, 17 workers lost their lives in 2022. Most of these workers were employed in the construction industry and general industry, which is all industries not included in agriculture, construction or maritime.
These numbers remind us of the dangers many workers face. Behind these numbers, there are people who mourn each loss. For them, these statistics are loved ones: they’re parents, children, siblings, relatives, friends or co-workers.
For those left behind, the day their loved one was lost becomes a sad remembrance. Graduations, birthdays, anniversaries and other special times are forever tainted.
Workers Memorial Day is an opportunity for us to pause and join those families, friends and co-workers to recall those who suffered work-related injuries and illnesses. The remembrance also recognizes the grief that their survivors face in the days, months and years after.
It also reminds us that more must be done to prevent workplace deaths and injuries. For those of us at the U.S. Department of Labor and, specifically, its Occupational Safety and Health Administration, this annual commemoration reinforces our commitment to developing and enforcing standards and initiatives to safeguard workers and guide employers as they work to provide safe workplaces.
Remember, we all have a role to play in making sure our nation’s workplaces do not endanger our safety and health. If you see people exposed to workplace dangers, don’t ignore your concerns. Alert the employer or contact your local OSHA office or law enforcement agency. Demand that the stores you frequent, the companies that get your business and those you hire don’t endanger the people they employ. If they won’t, take your business to those who respect their workers’ rights to a safe and healthy workplace and who don’t put profit ahead of the lives of the people who help them earn it.
On Workers Memorial Day 2023, let’s remember those Marylanders and all who didn’t return home after work and commit ourselves to making sure that no one is forced to trade their life for a paycheck.
Michael Rivera
Regional administrator
Occupational Safety and Health Administration
