Hopefully, voters will recognize candidates that support democracy
Since we have been fortunate to live under the rules of a democracy, we are familiar with the limitations of governmental powers.
We experienced a near overthrow of it during the last presidential election, when efforts were made to nullify the results of our 2020 presidential election and efforts are still being made to do that. Had that happened we would have become a autocracy. The dictionary defines autocracy as a dictatorship.
Hopefully, voters will recognize which Senate and presidential candidates support a democracy and which ones do not in future elections.
I am grateful we still have a democracy, which allows me to submit this article under the First Amendment of our Constitution.
Gerald Rowley
Frostburg
