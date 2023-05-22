Hospitals throughout Maryland have been lifting their mask mandates to varying degrees. UPMC announced that masking is now only “required in specific patient care areas where patients are particularly vulnerable to infection.”
The Women’s Action Coalition objects to this decision. Our group focuses on social justice issues affecting our community. We believe that protecting each other and looking out for our neighbors’ well-being, particularly for the most vulnerable among us, is crucial to improving health in our community.
The WHO, President Biden, and others have declared the pandemic emergency is over. This does not mean that COVID has stopped. There are still 88,330 new COVID cases (12,619/day), 1,402 new hospitalizations, and 1,052 (150/day) new deaths in the U.S. This rate is far better than Feb. 10, when the CDC reported more than 40,000 new infections daily.
The CDC has recommended masking when community levels are high, but there is no good way of knowing this. Most people test at home. The CDC no longer collects test data — only deaths. They stopped wastewater surveillance here last year. Now the CDC will stop tracking community levels of COVID. We are deliberately being kept in the dark.
Further, hospitals are not required to report COVID infections acquired within their facilities to anyone. We know that up to 50% of health care workers continue to work despite having symptomatic COVID. There are increasing numbers of hospital-acquired COVID which carry higher rates of death, too.
We understand that there are now fairly effective vaccines that keep most people from dying, even if they don’t prevent infection reliably. The antiviral Paxlovid also makes illnesses milder — until the virus becomes resistant to it. But even a mild COVID infection can result in long COVID.
Long hauling — continuing to experience (often debilitating) symptoms after no longer testing positive — is a key concern. COVID is not a simple “cold.” The CDC estimated that 20% of people infected with SARS-COV2 may develop long COVID. Recent data suggests that 6% — more than 12 million Americans — are suffering with long COVID.
Yes, individuals can mask if they are concerned. But we have ample evidence that one-way masking is less effective than all people masking.
A UPMC administrator told me that patients could request that staff mask. First, many people will likely be anxious and/or confused from their illness and forget to ask. Some may be too ill to ask. Others might not know to ask. Even if they do, many people already feel frightened and vulnerable when they are sick and go to the doctor and are unlikely to risk antagonizing their doctor or nurse by asking for staff to wear masks.
A number of chronically ill people on social media are saying that dropping mask mandates will translate to their not seeking medical care except in emergencies. They simply are unwilling to risk becoming more ill.
Hospitals and businesses could make spaces safer by improving ventilation and being transparent as to what they have done. For example, some restaurants and concert venues display CO2 levels to show attendees how well ventilated the space is. Some medical offices have HEPA units in exam rooms. Such measures show people that their safety is of paramount importance.
The message from UPMC, state public health offices, and other businesses is that the appearance of normalcy trumps caring for others. Elders, high-risk people, and the immunocompromised are being told that they are inconvenient and expendable collateral damage. What happened to “caring for the least of these?” All people have the right to safe health care. We urge UPMC and local medically related offices to resume masking to protect all — especially the most vulnerable — in the community.
Judy Stone, MD
Women’s Action Coalition
Cumberland
