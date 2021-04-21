How can people toting guns be well-regulated?
As the United States moves through time, one constant appears to be generally strong support enjoyed by the principle of Second Amendment rights. Another regular parallel feature has been the daily inordinate barrage of citizens who suffer gun deaths due to mass killings plus epidemic individual homicides and suicides. These reports are chilling.
Please let me be clear, I was born and raised within a highly hunting and firearms culture of central Pennsylvania, thus have owned guns myself. However, from these early days until now I’ve been quite mystified by one basic question: Namely, how is it possible, under the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, for all adult U.S. citizens to possess any type of firearm whatsoever?
The Second Amendment is real brief. It reads: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
So the quintessential query is: How is it conceivable for individuals touting guns to be “well-regulated”? Who sets the rules which do the regulating? What is the role of local and state law enforcement at all levels?
R. Steele Selby
Frostburg
