On June 24, on Page 3A, the Times-News printed a shared editorial from The Intelligencer in Wheeling, West Virginia. The writer felt that it was an encouraging sign for West Virginia that our current crop of representatives in Washington, D.C., was able to bring home a huge sum of federal money for desperately needed broadband expansion. The following is my attempt to reply to that opinion from a taxpayer’s point of view.
The writer of the Intelligencer editorial shows no concern for the welfare of the average American citizen. How could anyone possibly believe that spending more millions of dollars on the bottomless money pit called high speed broadband in West Virginia is an acceptable and intelligent decision at this time?
The most important thing to West Virginians right now is survival of their families. Food, gas, clothing and all other necessities of life have already become unaffordable. Many are making ends meet with credit cards and that can’t last much longer.
Statements that broadband is critical, absolutely critical, for West Virginians and anybody in America to do their jobs, complete their homework, keep up with their health care appointments and to compete in a 21st century economy is political garbage and not an intellectual statement.
The only part of the opinion article that I find dealing with reality is this one concerning the tricky part. “Federal dollars are one thing. Using them for their intended purpose and to the benefit of Mountain State residents is another. That task goes to the state Department of Economic Development, run by former Frontier and Citynet employee (and former West Virginia Senate President) Mitch Carmichael.”
The two common denominators that have always been present in all past failures to provide broadband in spite of the millions of dollars provided by the taxpayer are Mitch Carmichael and Frontier Communications. Both are still involved in the effort. So, don’t start any celebrations yet, in spite of what the Intelligencer writes.
Broadband has been a fraud, waste and abuse program condoned by the West Virginia Legislature for years. This money simply adds to our children and grandchildren’s debt. Someone has to pay the bill and money still doesn’t grow on trees even though the politicians want you to think so. It’s time for adults to get a conscience.
Jim Hinebaugh
Maysville, W.Va.
