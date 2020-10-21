Hundreds of residents support President Trump, display their patriotism
On Sunday, Oct. 18, in the beautiful mountains of Allegany County, there was a gathering of pro-Trump supporters who set out together on a motorcade convoy. The convoy would span over an estimated 10 miles in length with over 500 vehicles participating.
Multiple eyewitnesses observed the convoy taking over 20 minutes to pass by. The enthusiasm for President Trump was evident as patriotic-themed music, such as “Trump Train,” written and sung by a local girl named Angel Stowell, permeated the air.
In addition to the sounds of patriotism, American flags, Trump flags and Thin Blue Line flags waved high for all to see. Many convoy goers could be heard shouting “four more years” and “back the blue” as the convoy departed on its journey.
The participants’ drive was approximately two hours in length and the convoy weaved through the Appalachian Mountains of Western Maryland. Along the way, in various towns and crossings, there were citizens from all walks of life waving flags, banners and cheering the convoy on to their next location.
As an enthusiastic Trump supporter myself, I must say that there was a sense of patriotism that was undeniable. This patriotism echoed throughout the county and I believe it is the same patriotism that will echo again on Nov. 3.
Also, I would like to give a big shout out to the Allegany County Republican Women’s Club for coordinating the event.
Crystal Walls,
Hyndman, Pa.
With faith in God, no matter who wins the election, ‘we the people’ are victorious
The high court stakes in this presidential election (which could swing the court in either direction for decades) has both parties hyperventilating in fear at even the thought of losing this race.
The battle is becoming so explosive, and tending toward violence. Only God knows where this house, divided against itself, will end up.
So much for “one nation under God, indivisible” — the Democratic Party has recently removed God from their platform. It was a very revealing decision.
This seems to explain clearly why they are geared up to cancel; to ignore; and to defame anyone or any law that stands opposed to their godless platform.
Why should we want to support, or even be associated with such a party? You have to answer that for yourself, but I’m siding with our forefathers on this one.
“We the people” should all be praying, making our ultimate vote to be “In God we trust” no matter what happens.
We alone can’t “save” the soul of our nation or even our parties. But we do have means to overcome our own wrongdoings and be at peace with God, not opposing him.
By accepting Christ’s offer to be your lord and savior you can establish your citizenship in God’s kingdom forever, not decades! Choose the life! (John 14:6).
If we truly pledge to trust in God and his supreme and just oversight, there will be no need for all this hyperventilating.
His son will have us covered. No matter who wins — we win! (Romans 8:28).
John Imhoff
Meyersdale, Pa.
