Hypocrisy on the Supreme Court and beyond
The recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade exposes hypocrisy and lies. Two of the justices who voted to overturn Roe lied to the Senate about their intentions, stating affirmatively that they would honor legal precedent in their decision-making.
Senators who supported them and affirm their “pro-life” stance consistently vote against universal childcare, universal health care, income supports for children and families, and allowed the child tax credit to drop.
Pro-life only to the point of forcing women to bear children, no matter the circumstances of their pregnancies, does not support the lives of these children.
Lastly, discussion about the responsibilities of men is missing from this whole conversation. A U.S. Census report shows that only 44% of custodial parents receive the child support owed to them; most custodial parents are mothers. Hypocrisy reigns.
Women’s rights are increasingly being eroded or removed. It is past time for this country to codify the rights of women and to stop relying on the courts to do so. Clearly, that is a mistake.
Yvonne Perret
Cumberland
