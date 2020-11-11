If we come together, America is unstoppable
Now is the time when our country needs to pull together.
Yes, we have liberals and conservatives but that is not necessarily a deal breaker. I would say to the conservatives, “I know you didn’t support Biden, but America needs you now. We need your patriotism, your enthusiasm and your energy to change things for the better. Saying to the liberals — “now is NOT the time to talk about how much you hate Trump. Now is the time to talk about how much you love America, and be open to ways to work together with those you may not agree with.”
Both sides have more in common than they have not in common. A country divided is weak. If we come together, America is unstoppable!
Gail Plitnik
Frostburg
