Usually on April 28, there are rallies and other services in observance of Workers Memorial Day — but not this year. We still should observe it, particularly because the coronavirus pandemic has lent a new aspect to it.
Government labor statistics indicate that each year, there have been more than 5,000 workplace deaths over the past few years.
Logging workers have the highest death rate — 97.6 per 100,000. People in the fishing industry are second, and aircraft pilots and flight engineers are third. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians and paramedics are also on the list.
Nowhere on the lists of America’s deadliest jobs can we find grocery store employees; clerks at liquor and convenience stores and drugstores, people who are working in restaurants to take and fill to-go orders, pharmacy and nursing home employees and hospital emergency room workers and other staff — and other health care workers, trash collectors, funeral home directors and employees, janitors and employees and those who work for the U.S. Postal Service, especially at the service desks.
Statistics for 2020 probably won’t include any of the above or others who work at professions America’s governors have deemed essential — which means they go to work, while others stay safe (and probably bored stiff) at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s because those who die won’t have died on the job, but later — at home or in a hospital, gasping for the breath they once took for granted.
COVID-19 spreads through contact, and the person who bags your groceries or hands you a sandwich at a convenience store will be in contact with many more people during the course of a day than the average person who at present leaves home only to take a walk or go to the market or drugstore.
How many will contact the disease and eventually die because of it? They must be fully aware of the risk they are taking, and so are their loved ones — but they go out anyway. The rest of us need them to do this for us.
When you consider the number of people who are idle because of the coronavirus, the essentials are fortunate in at least one way to still be working and bring in a salary that helps to support them and their families. Millions of others are faced with uncertainty, not knowing how long this will last or even if they will have jobs to return to; many of those jobs won’t survive this.
Regardless of its nature, America’s most dangerous job is the one that gets you killed.
It doesn’t matter whether a tree falls on you, a crab pot line drags you to the bottom of the Bering Sea, the airliner you are flying crashes, you fall off a roof or are hit by a car or a falling I-beam or are crushed under your tractor.
Or if you die from the coronavirus you caught from someone whose groceries you bagged. You are just as dead. Your loved ones must go on without you.
The workplace used to be far deadlier. There were about 14,000 on-the-job fatalities in 1970, the year that Congress passed the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA). After that, the number of deaths began to decline.
OSHA said that during 2017, 5,147 workers died on the job — 4,674 in private industry, and one out of five of them was in construction. Worker deaths declined from about 38 a day in 1970 to 14 a day in 2017, and injuries and illnesses dropped from 10.9 a day in 1970 to 2.8 in 2017.
OSHA’s mission is “to assure safe and healthy working conditions for working men and women by setting and enforcing standards and by providing training, outreach, education and assistance.”
Each year on Memorial Day, we justly honor the memory of those who died to keep our nation free.
It is equally appropriate that on Workers Memorial Day we remember and respect those who have died while working to feed us and build our homes, schools and roads, provide the energy that keeps us warm and brings light to our nights or in any other way contributes to making America productive, prosperous and successful.
Just as we express our gratitude to police officers, firefighters and members of our military who are on active duty for what they are doing, we should also consider saying “Thank you” to the person who bags our groceries, fills our prescriptions at the drugstore or works at any of the other “essential” professions that brings us into contact with them.
Some of them already are dying — nearly two dozen of them grocery employees; thousands more may have been sickened.
Those who work at “essential” jobs are putting their well-being and lives on the line to help keep America going during these uncertain — and, for too many people, unexpectedly tragic — times.
