In the U.S. Senate, filibuster allow the losers to win
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin wrote: “I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy, and for that reason, I will vote against the For the People Act. Furthermore, I will not vote to weaken or eliminate the filibuster.”
Oh, right, far better to let the Republicans pass partisan anti-voting legislation in all the state legislatures that will most assuredly destroy the already weakening bonds of our democracy for generations. God forbid that voting rights should be protected if not everyone agrees they should be protected. Good thinking, Joe.
And Joe should read Adam Jentleson’s “Kill Switch,” which explains how the filibuster got started, why it should not have, what harm it has done, and why it should be ended now, or yesterday, or yesteryear. Because you’ll have a hard time explaining to me how it is that when a bill gets a vote 54-35, as the bill for the Jan. 6 commission did, that the losers win.
Minority rules, minority veto; that does not make a lot of sense, Joe. That’s not the way I was taught in school, Joe. The Republicans have not hesitated to weaken or eliminate the filibuster whenever it suited their purposes. Read up on your Senate history, Joe.
Juanita M. Cutler
Romney W.Va.
