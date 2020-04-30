As the Cover-19 crisis continues to dominate our country, we are able to observe the conduct of our elected leaders and evaluate their character and performance.
Those of us who have lived through several national crises have witnessed the rise and fall of leaders based on their management skills and this one is no different.
How will we judge our leaders as the COVID-19 crisis runs its course?
I evaluate leaders and leadership using a number of criteria which I offer below in the form of questions. Does this person/leader possess ability and willingness to:
• Console and comfort people when tragedy strikes and human suffering results?
• Instill confidence in people facing uncertainty?
• Exercise strength to confront a challenge head on and see it through to the end?
• Demonstrate courage to stand face-to-face in the presence of those who offer opposition?
• Work to build unity?
• Speak the truth consistently even if it offends followers?
• Make reasonable decisions based on credible evidence?
• Accept responsibility for his/her decisions and the consequences that result from them?
• Inspire people to express what Abraham Lincoln called the “better angels” of our nature?
There may be other considerations but, any and all, ultimately lead me to ask a question that is personal and all-important:
Would I trust this person with my life or that of my loved ones?
Based on what I have witnessed to date, I respect and trust Maryland’s Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. He has been calm, intelligent and reasonable.
The leader of his party his been the opposite. President Donald Trump has expressed denial, engaged in double talk and used deflection to avoid accepting responsibility.
He has encouraged public protests in states where governors are Democrats and his recent remark that people might inject themselves with disinfectants to deal with COVID-19 are typical examples of his conduct throughout this ordeal.
As of April 27, COVID-19 has taken more than 55,000 American lives. This figure exceeds the number of U.S. soldiers killed in action during the war in Vietnam (about 41,000).
If we are to combat the virus and get the upper hand, we must unite and work together.
Sadly, Donald Trump will continue his destructive and divisive behavior as long as no one stands up and demands better of him. There is too much at stake and the country needs dependable leadership to guide us through this crisis.
Reader, you are entitled to measure a leader by any criteria you choose, but ask yourself the question that matters most:
Would you trust this man with the lives of your loved ones?
Keith Schrum
Rawlings
Editor’s note: U.S. government archives indicated there were 58,220 U.S. military fatal casualties in the Vietnam War.
