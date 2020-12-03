This letter is in response to Mike Harrison’s Dec. 2 letter: “Virus will be here for long time — mutating, waiting." Mr. Harrison starts his letter by saying our “Medical experts are far from accurate on the virus spread” — and then proceeds to write a letter riddled with dangerously false information.
The consequences of false information can be deadly. Just today, (Dec. 2) the Allegany Health Department reported 357 new cases of COVID and two additional deaths. We are a small county — and these numbers are staggeringly high. We have the worst COVID rates in Maryland — five-fold the state average. It is incumbent on the Times-News to let their readers know that most of the opinions (expressed as facts) by Mr. Harrison, are verifiably wrong.
There is light at the end of the tunnel. The vaccines are proving to be remarkably safe and effective and they are coming soon. Until then, we need to double down on the CDC’s recommendations to SAVE LIVES. In contradiction to Mr Harrison’s claims, the science is, in fact, very clear. Until vaccinations are widespread, properly worn masks, hand washing, social distancing and well-ventilated indoor spaces are our best and only defense against this deadly virus.
We suggest the Times-News vet future letters through the Allegany County Health Department or UPMC Western Maryland. At the very least, add a disclaimer to any and all letters that contradict the science. CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield believes we are in the worst public health crisis in our nation's history. The irresponsible dissemination of inaccurate information must be seen for what it is: a matter of life and death.
Allegany County Women's Action Coalition
Sarah Parsons, chair
Betsey Hurwitz-Schwab, treasurer
Diane McMahon, secretary
Dr. Judy Stone, MD, medical liaison
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.