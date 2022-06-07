Here we go again. Years of work on providing a river park for the city of Cumberland stopped again. This time the Army Corps of Engineers and the Maryland Department of Environment has concerns over the potential impacts the removal of the dam under the Blue Bridge could have on the impact on the Potomac River’s health.
Since this effort first started, it has been a question as to whether or not to remove the dam or leave it in place. The governmental agencies involved have found no reason to remove the bridge that out weighs its environmental costs, nor does its removal make sense to accomplish boating on the river.
Removing the dam seems to be required to provide a whitewater course in its place, to satisfy a small but important group of kayakers. Certainly this benefit is important, but it results in spending millions of dollars to accomplish, and this project could be considered at a later date.
When this effort started, I don’t believe costs in the millions of dollars were ever envisioned. It seems the powers may have gotten carried away with the project and are looking for millions to fund a project not needed to boost tourism, expand access to the river and improve outdoor activities.
We have a God given waterfront, plus a dam, that provide a beautiful, historic, placid boating area. The three miles above the dam, and the two-and-a-half miles below the dam to Wiley Ford, already provide nearly pristine recreational boating for pleasure, canoeing, kayaking and fishing, with all this visible to the tourists and the public.
All that is needed to accomplish this is access for tourists, boaters and the general public. This five miles of boating potential flows through nearly unoccupied river banks. Those needed to make this happen are Cumberland and Ridgeley, The Corps of Engineers, and CSX.
Providing river access with parking, boat landings, and picnic areas, at a cost far below the millions now considered, might do for a start.
Gary Clites
Ridgeley
