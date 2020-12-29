Inoculate against COVID-19 simply by birth date/age
How in the world are we going to allocate vaccine doses? As far as I can determine, nobody seems to have thought through actually inoculating anyone outside of hospital or nursing home sites. In the U.K., you would, apparently, get an invitation from the National Health Service. Here, nothing seems to be in-process.
My suggestion, considering the late date, is to do it simply by birth date/age, since that is about the only “random” number we all have and it will have some epidemiology value. Start with the oldest and work toward younger people. Perhaps a refinement would be to allow for all people living with you to also be inoculated to save transportation and cross-infections?
Announcing the “date/age” number to the public would be done by broadcasting via all media — radio, TV, Facebook, Twitter, cell phone emergency, newspapers, etc. — to reach most people. The U.S. Census data could provide counts of households with people of a given age for allocating doses by county/ZIP code/etc.
The actual administration would follow that for flu shots, I suspect. If it really is treated like the military, corpsmen could inject en masse, perhaps with the guns?
Joe McDaniel
Grantsville
