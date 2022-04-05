The following letter was sent to members of the Western Maryland delegation to the Maryland General Assembly and released to the Times-News for publication.
So, I see now that there will be a referendum on marijuana being legal ... WOW!
You were requested to set up a referendum on our "Community Schools Act" but you refused! So I guess it seems that getting your hands on marijuana is more important than retaining "community schools." How sad. I expect you were afraid that our referendum on community schools would have passed ... but you wouldn't even let us vote!
You also received a community petition with over 900 names on it requesting you to set up a referendum on changing our county lines in the Luke, Westernport, and McCoole areas which would have allowed us to succeed into Garrett County but you also refused!
Recorded Attorney General's opinion, printed in the Maryland Constitution, addressing the section pertaining to changing county lines so states that, "The people are not to be denied the privilege of living under county governments of their choice." So you have denied us of our constitutional right!
I suggest that when the current legislative session is over, that we meet to discuss you sending a letter to the school board, similar to the one you sent dated 1994 (copy available), on General Assembly stationery, which called for the school board to review and resolve school consolidation controversies.
If it was alright for you to write such a letter in 1994, considering the unjust and arbitrary way that Westernport had its schools taken away against its wishes, then why isn't it alright for you to write such a letter today? Or isn't the community school issue as important as marijuana?
Thomas R. Marsh
Taxpayers Alliance For Fair and Honest Government
Westernport
