Israel must be held accountable for atrocities
The following letter, sent to U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin via his website, has been submitted to the Times-News for publication.
Dear Senator Cardin:
Like you, I am a Jew. Like you, I consider myself a defender of human rights. Like you (I assume) I have relatives in Israel. Like you, I care about Israel’s fate.
Unlike you (apparently) I am able to condemn the actions of the government of Israel when it violates human rights and other fundamental principles that sustain democracy. Unlike you, I am not a United States Senator. So, unlike you, my failure to full-throatedly condemn the Israeli government’s atrocities doesn’t help perpetuate those atrocities. (Your milquetoast ‘both-sides’ May 12 press statement is inadequate.)
Modern Israel was CREATED to right the wrongs of past atrocities. By supporting Israel’s government no matter what, you are helping it undermine the very reason for Israel’s existence. An Israel whose highest principle is “Israelis uber alles” is an Israel that doesn’t deserve to exist.
Until you — who has special responsibility as a Jewish United States Senator and known defender of Israel — take firm positions and actions to hold Israel’s government responsible for its atrocities, you are perpetuating them. Be ashamed.
Sincerely,
Alan Septoff
Cumberland
Hankins’ letter on firearms’ importance was ‘right on’
Just a quick thought about Gary Hankins’ reader commentary on the editorial page of the May 17 edition of the Cumberland Times-News.
Right on, brother, right on!
Ron Smith Cumberland
