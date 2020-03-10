The “Allegany County, Maryland African-American History” website which is sponsored by the Western Maryland Historical Library (WHILBR) was recently cited as it pertains to “Negro Mountain” and the name “Nemesis.” (See: “What about this name makes them uncomfortable?” Feb. 4 Times-News.)
Since I am involved with the development of that website I feel a personal responsibility to comment.
For years I believed Nemesis was a slave or body-servant and the black man who died upon the mountain. And though I cloaked it as the most “popular version” or a local legend, I did use it in my early works.
This is how mistakes are compounded over the years. And they need to be corrected when possible.
Additional research by Champ Zumbrun and others since the time of my 2006 Garrett County postcard book indicate that the man referred to as Nemesis was a “free Negro,” and that the name “Nemesis” itself did not appear in writings until more than 120 years after the 1756 event on the mountain.
Based upon even further research the name “Negro Mountain” itself first appears on maps dating as far back as 1822. Additional maps bearing this name appeared in 1826, 1834, 1836, 1838, 1873 and 1876.
Zumbrun’s research further states that John Jacob’s history of Michael Cresap published in 1826 confirms the mountain is named Negro Mountain as a result of the 1756 incident.
Jacob had married the widow of Michael Cresap, who was at the incident in 1756 that resulted in the naming of the mountain.
Additional research by others notes, “The oldest reference to the place name “Negro Mountain” was found in The Journal of Nicholas Cresswell, 1774-1777.
Nicholas Cresswell (1750–1804) was an Englishman from Derbyshire who left his farming community for the North American colonies at the age of 24.
Cresswell was a diligent diarist, and his notes on three years of travel in the Middle Atlantic colonies at the beginning of the Revolutionary War have provided a wealth of material for historians.
His diary entries from April 1775 trace his travels from the Potomac Valley to the Ohio River, including a recitation of each ridge that he crosses.
In both his westward journey and his return to the Potomac Valley in October 1775, he cites “Negro Mountain” as a landmark — an indication that the mountain was known by its current name just 19 years after the events of 1756.
Negro Mountain also appears as a place name in a 1786 Bedford County property tax roll for Turkey Foot Township published in the Freeman Journal 6.
The construction of the National Road on Negro Mountain is reflected in a table of distances published in the Maryland Gazette in 1807.
There is also a reference to the ridge being known as “Negro Mountain” in the publication, “A Quaker Pilgrimage; Being a Mission to the Indians from the Indian Committee of the Baltimore Yearly Meeting, to Fort Wayne, 1804.”; William H. Love.; Maryland Historical Magazine, Vol. IV, No. 1, March 1909. pg. 5.
It is also my understanding from credible sources there are survey plats going back to the 1770’s from both Pennsylvania and Maryland identifying this geographical feature as Negro Mountain. I am checking on this as well.
I always try to correct or qualify the historical record when I can, and have included all of the above information within Notes and updates to my postings pertaining to this topic on both the WHILBR website as well as my own personal group history website.
But if indeed “Nemesis” or anyone else is documented or confirmed as the name of this black frontiersman, this should be open for consideration. My opinion.
Albert Feldstein
LaVale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.