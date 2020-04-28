When this pandemic first started, I found myself thinking about the fact that we grow up studying history, but few of us actually get to say we witnessed and lived through a defining moment in history.
Throughout this ordeal, it would be easy to get depressed or feel like this will never end. It is especially difficult for those who have lost loved ones, or those who know people who are fighting for their life due to this illness.
In an effort to find positivity in the midst of all of this, I was particularly inspired by the stories (mostly run on local news stations, not nationally) of people helping their neighbors by shopping for them, volunteering to make masks, teachers who post videos for their students, businesses donating food, businesses converting their machinery to make hand sanitizer, etc.
As this situation has now extended into its second month of quarantine and stay home orders, I’m finding that the coronavirus isn’t the only virus we’re fighting.
The other virus is one that, at this point, we should be used to, but it’s just as defeating in its own way, and that is the disease of “political grandstanding.”
Most mainstream media spend their time and effort criticizing the president for his “mismanagement” of the situation, while certain politicians look to use the suffering of the American people as a platform for propaganda pushing in the hopes of finally getting rid of Donald Trump.
Is President Trump overbearing, bombastic and abrasive at times … yes, he is, but maybe he is the creation of the very media and Democratic politicians, who constantly challenge and berate him.
If the left-leaning media and certain politicians on both sides, but mostly the Democratic ones, cannot put personal agendas aside to work together on legislation to meet the needs of the people who need it most at this point, then what will it take?
It has been said that “Character is tested in our response to pressure situations.” Some of our leaders have done an amazing job in dealing with an unprecedented situation, while others continue to show their lack of character by using this crisis to further their own selfish agendas.
It is much easier to sit on the side lines and criticize than to put your personal pride off to the side, because it is what is best for our country.
I know that President Trump has many areas he could improve upon, but I would not want to be in his shoes right now, trying to keep people safe and healthy while making sure our country can rebound economically.
If our so-called leaders understood the gravity of the situation and truly cared about doing what is best for their constituents, they would make this less about “smearing” Trump leading up to the election in 2020, and would get the assistance to those people who need it most — small businesses, out-of-work individuals and our essential and front-line workers who are making truly heroic sacrifices day after day even when no one sees it.
The time is now to put hate and bias aside and do what it best for our country and its people.
Leaders need to work together, the media need to report without personal slants, and let’s try to keep Americans informed and in a positive frame of mind as we work to defeat this virus once and for all.
Joshua Copeland
Cumberland
