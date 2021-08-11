Health care providers should be fully vaccinated
I am very concerned about the COVID-19 vaccination status in Allegany County and more importantly about the status of our health care providers.
The Maryland Hospital Association has the policy that all hospitals in Maryland have fully vaccinated staff. UPMC Western Maryland and Garrett Regional Medical Center have decided not to comply with this policy. It should be noted that Mercy Hospital in Hagerstown and the hospital in Winchester, Virginia, require all staff to be vaccinated.
Within an hour’s drive you can have a colonoscopy, mastectomy and even open heart surgery in a safer environment. I’m also concerned about the medical offices I visit. I know my nurse practitioner is vaccinated and I will be checking with my dentist, dental hygienist and ophthalmologist to make sure they are vaccinated, as well.
We need to be proactive to protect our health in this pandemic.
Teddy Latta Frostburg
Jazz music was great at new entertainment venue
Bravo, bravo, bravo! This is all I can say about the debut of one of the East Coast’s premier jazz clubs.
The performance given by the Tomajito Quartet at Loft 129 was excellent and on par with any jazz group that you could name. The wife and I love live music and have been to jazz clubs in New Orleans, Memphis, Washington, D.C., etc., and the sets we enjoyed with the rest of the audience could have been heard in any of the aforementioned cities.
This club is a jewel in what’s becoming a vibrant and exciting downtown Cumberland. Once known as the Queen City, could our new moniker possibly be Mountain City of Jazz? I highly encourage you to get your tickets and enjoy a fantastic night of jazz next time these dudes take the stage.
I’m sure the groups they have lined up are going to be excellent also, but let me tell you this quartet is a must see. The Cumberland Jazz Society is going to great strides to provide the area with some of the finest jazz talent out there.
Let’s make sure we support their efforts and turn out en force when they present latest offerings. Again, I say bravo for a job well done.
James Wormack
LaVale
