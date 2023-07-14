Each year during the month of July the Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization honors our area’s great patriots of the American Revolutionary War. These are the great patriots who helped start this great nation. They fought in our nation’s first war of independence. These are the patriots that aided in the institutions of the United States Constitution, Bill of Rights and Declaration of Independence.
The CHCO began the month with our July 4 event to honor Capt. David Lynn. We held a memorial service at our headquarters, 400 S. Allegany St., Cumberland, which was part of the Lynn estate. The 1801 brownstone columns in front of our headquarters were the entrance to the estate. In 2008, the CHCO installed a granite plaque at the columns which tells the history of Lynn and the area. After the event, those present visited the Lynn grave and laid a wreath in nearby Rose Hill Cemetery. The Lynn family donated the land which is now Rose Hill Cemetery. The reason it is called Rose Hill, that was the name of the Lynn estate.
Other patriots we honor are the Rev. John Butler, early pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church; Capt. George Calmes, entombed in the only Gothic style family mausoleum in the county and restored by the CHCO; Thomas Beall, founder of Cumberland; Lt. Col. Moses Rawlings, he and Beall escaped from a British prisoner ship together. Rawlings, Maryland, is named for his family. These patriots are all buried in Rose Hill under monuments erected by the Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization during our 40-year history, under our designated and protected gravesite program.
In 1995, the CHCO adopted and restored and maintains to this day the small Lower McLaughlin Cemetery. The site is located right along the Arnold Stickley Road on the South Branch of the Potomac near Green Spring, West Virginia. A CHCO one-ton monument gives the history of patriot Daniel McLaughlin, who witnessed the surrender of Cornwallis in Yorktown, Virginia. Along with Daniel, several family members are buried there, including his parents. A large flagpole stands at this cemetery which was donated by Woodmen of the World of Cumberland. Large U.S. and Gadsden flags fly year-round.
In 1997, the CHCO became the owners of the historic Flintstone Cemetery on Murleys Branch Road. This site is one of the oldest cemeteries in Allegany County. There are no records of burials, however most graves date and predate the Revolutionary War era. The CHCO maintains the site and restored several old monuments and erected two large monuments in the cemetery. One is an information monument and the other is a monument to CHCO member and local attorney Geneieve Schaffer of Flintstone.
We as Americans should be proud of our nation’s great history and heritage. We live in a country where some of our young people are taught to hate this nation. We should thank God for this nation, the United States of America, the world is so much better off because of it. During this month that we honor our nation’s early founders and patriots, take time to visit our monuments that mark the sacred and historic gravesites of our nation’s American Revolutionary War veterans. For more area Revolutionary War history, visit www.chco.info.
Edward W. Taylor Jr., president
Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.