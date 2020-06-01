Garrett County has the lowest rate in Maryland of persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 even though we were one of the first counties to have cases.
This may be attributed to many factors including geography, implementation of protective policies, a population and business community that, for the most part, voluntarily conforms to suggestions of authorities and compliance checks by law enforcement and public health professionals.
Our low rate can easily change with the introduction of the virus into our community.
The virus and the steps being taken to address it is creating unbelievable hardships for individuals, families, children, and businesses.
Many are frustrated by how the crisis is being addressed by our leaders. We do not know which state, region or country has the best approach to dealing with the pandemic. That will be decided later and will most likely be spun to justify special interests.
History will tell who is right in dealing with a pandemic in a free society since it has already been demonstrated that the outcome measured by the reduction of morbidity and mortality will certainly be better in totalitarian states. This is the price we willingly pay to live in a society with more freedoms.
Every governor should be doing their best to address the pandemic in a way that is best for the citizens of that state. Gov. Larry Hogan has been called a RINO (Republican in Name Only.) Meanwhile, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is called a “DINO.”
I’m sure Hogan does not mind, because first and foremost he is a public servant. It is his obligation to his citizens to make the best decisions possible after obtaining information from the experts. It is not to please certain special interest groups. He has access to and relies on some of the greatest researchers, physicians, and business leaders in the world.
His decisions are not always popular. His approach has been total warfare, which puts him at odds with some who see his mandates as impinging on their freedom. He may pay a political price, but his job is to win the war on COVID-19 and get the economy back to work as quickly as possible.
History tells of another leader who in crisis refused to bow to the politics, took drastic measures like suspending habeas corpus and who believed in total warfare in order to heal the nation. He was not at the time the most popular president.
As a fellow public servant my greatest desire is to be accused at the end of this crisis for overreacting because our death toll is low. I will gladly take that deal. My appeal to everyone is this: Please think of others.
Wear a mask because it is a sign of your love for your community rather than because you have to. Keep your distance to show concern for others, not because you are “ordered.” Support business owners by buying gift certificates. Encourage one another. Examine your motives.
“Do not grow weary of doing good.”
“With all humility consider others’ needs greater than your own.”
“Be a peacemaker.”
Bob Stephens
Garrett County Health Officer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.