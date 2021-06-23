Keep the place presentable
As I turned off Bedford Road into the Sunset cemetery, I gripped the steering wheel with both hands, and I was glad I had all-wheel drive.
The roads are broken up so bad it is a challenge to navigate around the Garden of the Well of Sumaria.
When we arrived at the location of my wife’s parents and sister, I pulled off the road into the grass and when I exited the car I noticed the grass came up and covered half of the wheel. That was nothing as we viewed the gravesites — weeds and grass were up to 18 inches tall.
We couldn’t believe that on a holiday such as Father’s Day that they could not have cut the grass. This is a disgrace.
Do I have to bring my lawn tractor, lawn mower, weed wacker, sickle or mowing scythe to keep these gravesites presentable? I have two lots in this section and will make anyone a good offer, if you don’t care if they fix the roads or cut the grass.
Roger Frankenberry
Cumberland
