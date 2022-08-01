Aug. 8, at 6 p.m., at the Garrett College GEIC Building room 111, outgoing Del. Wendell Beitzel and state Sen. George Edwards will be on hand to attempt to defend the indefensible regarding their last minute appropriation to build a trail riverside in Maryland’s only wild and scenic river with zero public input or participation and in violation of laws already in place.
Apparently the state representatives will be blocking at this meeting any chance for the public to speak or ask questions. So much for due diligence in involving public input.
Once humans have easy access to sensitive habitats, the 14 threatened and endangered species that live here are done, finito, never to return. Other wildlife is also likely to disappear as well such as otters, fisher cats, and bob cats.
The lack of human encroachment is why it’s so rare and special. Everyone knows that human encroachment into wild areas destroys them forever.
This is why currently this wild section of river has been protected by Maryland law for years and protected by the Maryland Wild and Scenic Review Board and the local Youghiogheny River Wild Scenic Corridor Advisory Board that are permanent boards that enforce and provide forums for public participation.
The secretary of the Department of Natural Resources has refused to consult with these legal Advisory Board entities prior to the issuance of a preliminary engineering study and without a feasibility study (according to a letter from Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, secretary, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, in Saturday’s Times-News, page 3A, “DNR will use a portion of the legislatively-mandated funding to contract a preliminary engineering report”) first which is the normal process for any and all projects under consideration by the Maryland DNR. What is going on here? Has Gov. Larry Hogan put dollars and economics above environmental protections and opened our public lands for development? We are not West Virginia.
This section of Maryland’s only wild river have always been considered a rare area of very special concern by the professional scientists and biologists at the DNR. These remote and rugged habitats are the last refuge for these numerous endangered species barely hanging on.
There is a water trail through the gorge that thousands of rafters and kayakers use every year to experience wildness at its most beautiful and finest. Uncluttered by power lines, bridges and tourists lining the river banks. A world-class experience.
Once they leave the gorge it returns to its wild state. Quiet and undisturbed, sometimes for months and months on end. The kayakers rarely get out of their boats and they do not leave garbage nor impact one of nature’s most sensitive habitats.
The permanent degradation of this very primitive special place would be unprecedented in the history of Maryland DNR to allow the lessening of existing protections provided to very sensitive areas of special concern.
Apparently Garrett Trails is all in for degrading the primitive character of the gorge forever since they have been completely unable to respond to numerous citizen inquiries as to their role in this proposed trail.
Does anyone really think at this time of habitat loss and wildlife worldwide we should intentionally destroy more for our own selfish and misguided recreational desires?
Crede Calhoun
Friendsville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.