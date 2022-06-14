This is in regard to the “cart before the horse” article on May 29 about new trail funding in Garrett County. It is of no surprise that Del. Beitzel and Sen. Edwards have no regard for the wild and scenic corridors of Garrett County or the legislated acts and regulations that protect them.
These are the same politicos that fought tooth and nail to industrial gas drill Garrett County’s water wealth and resources to swiss cheese. They thought they could put the cart before the horse on that harmful process, too.
The wild and scenic corridor from Sang Run to Friendsville was protected for a reason and through a long and legal public process that involved stakeholders and the citizens of Friendsville. It got protected because it is a rare and very special place. The wild and scenic corridor designation included funds to buy lands, establish an advisory board and to entrust the protection of this wild gorge section for the future generations with the enforcement of strict regulations.
Putting in a last minute budget request with zero public input or process is usually a sure fire sign that a project is suspect, poorly planned and possibly corrupt.
The remote and rugged hollows and watersheds of the Upper Yough section from Sang Run to Friendsville are the last refuges for 14 endangered plants and animals that are only hanging on because of almost impossible access that has kept people out.
Boaters on the river don’t tromp everywhere and are very low impact. For days and weeks on end the sensitive riparian habitats of the shorelines and gorge is devoid of humans and nature has one of its last refuges.
Obviously, hikers and bikers 24/7 lining the shorelines of this river section will ruin its ecology and wild character forever. Not to mention the damage from building a paved trail, which is insanity in this rugged gorge. In 50 years if protected, this is a world heritage site we can all be proud of.
It’s also a remote area subject to rapid rise and fall of water levels and very dangerous almost continuous Class IV-V rapids. The people of Friendsville like our wild Kendall Trail and the wildness of this gorge and its world class “wild” rafting and kayaking experience. It’s not a Disneyland for hapless tourists. We will protect it.
There is an important section of the proposed trail that needs connecting north of Friendsville. There are drawings and plans and this would greatly help the connection to Pennsylvania and help Friendsville economically while protecting the wild and scenic section which should remain a water trail.
These funds can be easily diverted to this unfunded section of trail which is not dangerous or filled with threatened and endangered species. Hopefully our trail building organization Garrett Trails will be sensitive to our most sensitive river gorge and help in moving these funds to build other planned trail sections.
Crede Calhoun
Friendsville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.