Know the warning signs of someone in crisis
On Oct. 1, it will be two years since the Maryland Extreme Risk Protective Order became law. It is sometimes referred to as a Red Flag Law.
An ERPO is a crisis intervention tool that can be used when someone fears a loved one may harm themselves or someone else.
This law/tool empowers law enforcement and family members to ask a court to temporarily restrict someone’s access to guns during the time of crisis. Did you know that rural areas have the highest suicide rates, in large part, because of access to guns?
Not surprisingly, guns are lethal. If a gun is readily available in a moment of crisis, chances are the attempt will be fatal. Across all suicide attempts not involving a firearm, 4% will result in death. But for gun suicide, those statistics are flipped: Approximately 90% of gun suicide attempts end in death.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Allegany County had 37 suicides with a gun from 2014-2018. These are our neighbors and friends. It is unknown how the impact of the stress and isolation created by COVID will impact suicide rates.
There are many proven ways to help someone in crisis and one of those is the ERPO. We need to make sure our friends and communities know how to recognize warning signs of danger and are aware of this life-saving option. A petition for an ERPO can be filed with a district court clerk or commissioner. Learn more by going to: mdcourts.gov/district/ERPO.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.
Raquel Brandon, volunteer
Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America
Frostburg
