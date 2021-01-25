King was inquisitive, but most of all an entertainer
As a broadcaster who started his career at a station that carried “The Larry King Show” from Mutual Radio on our AM sister station, I never met the man. But, you didn’t need to meet Larry to know Larry.
As the poet once said, “I’m here to praise Larry King …” But I’d like to amend the obituaries I saw upon his passing this past Saturday (Jan. 23). Larry first and foremost was an intrepid, curious interviewer. He said it himself: He just could not stop asking questions. Also, Larry was a radio guy, a consummate one at that.
I would like to share my favorite radio memories of Larry for the record. I always loved the kind of gruff way he opened every call across the nation as he hosted his telephone talk show. He would just say name of the city and hello — “Buffalo, New York, hello.” He was on Mutual Radio from 1978 to 1994 on a late night show now hosted by his successor in that time slot, Jim Bohannon. In the three hours each weeknight, Larry interviewed his guests for 90 minutes, then opened up the phones to over 500 affiliates to the people.
I particularly remember one interview, which, as a radio guy, I found hilarious. Larry’s guest was Victor Kiam and Larry decided to take a shave with one of Kiam’s Remington electric razors right on the air. This was radio, so all the audience hears was the purr of the shaver’s motor, a great radio moment. Then King wryly notes to Kiam, “I think I wanna buy the company.” They go on to prove the effectiveness of the razor by getting out a credit card and wiping their cheek, proving it shaved as close as a blade.
Larry often ended his shows with some zany music playing. In the background Larry would sing a song of heading off after the show to Duke Zeibert’s restaurant in Washington, D.C., for a meal and drinks. In short, Larry was inquisitive, quite a personality, and most of all, an entertainer.
Travis Medcalf
Frostburg
