Laws and rules, rights and safety
Our Times-News has, at the top of its editorial page, a copy of the First Amendment.
Somehow, I cannot find any statements about how Americans should have the right to do whatever we want or think is best, regardless of rules, laws, or government requirements — like wearing a face mask.
Apparently, this is a significant issue which many feel is an integral part (though not specified) of the First Amendment. I gather that the sentiment is that if a rule is silly or unnecessary, or think the authority behind the rule is (as Cal Thomas describes, (4/26) a “so-called expert”) and we don’t like it, we should have the option to do what we want.
But, perhaps, as I believe is the case, the business closings, mask mandates and homeschooling were judged to be important to keeping our population safe and trying to do battle with a strange and unpredictable virus, (which seemed to be killing a lot of people), with whatever tools we had.
In the column written by Froma Harrop (4/26), she suggests that some people have adopted the tactic of opposing the rules around COVID-19, citing government oppression. In the United States, we have hundreds of rules and regulations about almost everything. Has no one noticed?
I don’t think we get to pick and choose, unless there is a serious moral issue involved, and then we must be prepared to take the consequences. The government may have used “overkill” in this instance (although I don’t think so), but so what?
The intent was to protect our citizens from a current health epidemic, and it is certainly not a “forever” rule.
C’mon, people. Buckle up your seat belts and try to hang in there.
Gail Plitnik
Frostburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.