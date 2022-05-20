Lee Schwartz always brought the intellectual
A few years back, I was in The Book Center chatting with Lee Schwartz, the book store’s late, great proprietor (co-owned with his missus, the also great Gayle Griffith). We were probably having one of our pseudo-intellectual discussions about a book we’d both read — Lee always brought the intellectual, I always brought the pseudo.
Lee suddenly seemed distracted, excused himself and went to the back of his store and confronted a burly customer. Lee very forcibly told the guy that he was shoplifting, insisted the books in his knapsack be returned and demanded and got the miscreant’s name and address. Lee then ordered the shoplifter out and to forever stay out.
Lee was a diminutive fella and this shoplifter was a hefty dude; but there was no question as to who the alpha was in this little exchange. When Lee returned to me, I said, “Whoa, Rambo.” Lee shrugged and said something like that was just part of being a small business owner. No biggie.
Lee might have been diminutive but this community lost a big man when he passed last week. The independent Book Center is a lovely, welcoming respite steadfastly located in our downtown. That this classy shop survives still in this age of e-books and Amazon speaks to Lee and Gayle’s acumen and commitment to their loyal customers.
Lee’s many contributions to our community are legend and have been well documented in the days since his passing. Cumberland will sorely miss Lee’s leadership, intelligence, wit and grace, as will I. But I will really miss buying my books and newspapers from Lee (I’m not a cigar guy) and those brief, bantering duels in his bookshop where he brought the intellectual and I brought the pseudo.
Godspeed, Lee. Thank you so much for your friendship.
Jon Ketzner
Cumberland
