Legislation would not allow votes after Election Day
We live in a republic. One of the best forms of government, even if not perfect. With a republic comes responsibility on the part of her citizens. Americans must do their part; to not participate in their government is to cast aside the very freedoms we are given and guaranteed. The idea of a vote not mattering is to say that each star on the flag does not represent the states in our nation. That being said, our elections must not be corrupted and not be subject to political machines.
It should be concerning to our entire country that Americans are losing confidence in our elections. Many feel their votes do not count, that they will not matter even if they do vote, or that their voice will never be heard. So, what can we do to make sure our votes count, are secure, and voices heard? Keep voting and be involved in your government from the local to national levels and hold your representatives accountable. We are a melting pot, and with that comes the many ingredients of ideas and backgrounds that make the flavor of America taste great.
I co-sponsored HB341-Election–Absentee Ballot Canvass–Start and Release of Tabulation to ensure that all of our voices are heard through our votes and that all votes are counted and confirmed by the end of election night. The volume of absentee ballots has increased over the years to the point that it is becoming difficult to count them all after Election Day and still meet the certification deadline.
Passage of this legislation will help ensure the integrity of the 2022 election and those to come. Much like how Florida counts and confirms all votes by night’s end, so should we for Maryland. What are your thoughts?
Email me at mike.mckay@house.state.md.us
Thank you.
Del. Mike McKay
Cumberland
Impeachment is useless; voters deliver final verdict
American historical facts: three presidents, four impeachments, zero convictions and removals from office.
We might as well just wait four or less years and let the republic be the jury. Voting in record numbers, and, as I did, standing in line for 45 minutes for early voting. Or, one could mail it in, dropbox it, and cast their verdict.
That verdict, my fellow Americans, is our only way to moveon.org, which was created out of Clinton impeachment efforts.
Travis Medcalf
Frostburg
