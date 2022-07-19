Let’s all work together toward a better future
The uncertainty of weather, the interruption of supply chains, and COVID-19 are all very good reasons for people to have some degree of fear and worry.
We worry for ourselves and for all those we love and care about. Given there is good cause for concern and given the helplessness many of us feel, I think it would help immeasurably if we direct our efforts toward building a resilient community.
We all need each other, and the more we work together, respect each other and our differences, and pursue common basic goals, the greater the strength of our community.
Social media and corporate media feast off of our divisions; I can’t help believe they are invested in keeping us divided.
We all care about the same basic things — our families and friends, food availability, health and well-being, comfort, and peace of mind. Would it not make more sense to come together to be sure we build an inter-generational community where value is placed not in accumulation of wealth but rather in abilities, knowledge, skills, understandings and sense of community?
We will all need each other because we all are different. It’s those differences that make us strong, just like biodiversity rather than mono-cropping.
How do we do that? Like most, I am uncertain about so much, but I do have choice and direction. My choice is to be proactive, my direction is to build a food forest for and with my community. Pull people together who share these goals, pool resources and act.
Community housing, community gardens, child care, local health care are all things we need to work on and build, along with much more.
Kenny Braitman
Frostburg
