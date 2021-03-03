Editor’s note: The following, shortened in the interest of space, was released for publication by the Maryland Association of County Health Officers.
On March 5, 2020, just a year ago, Maryland had its first case of COVID-19. Since then, the pandemic has taken a grim toll on the state with over 7,600 confirmed deaths and tens of thousands who have needed to be hospitalized, many of whom will face unknown long-term consequences.
Controlling the spread of the virus has taken an enormous economic and social toll on nearly every Marylander. While the pandemic has affected all of us, racial and ethnic minorities, the elderly, and the poor have been hit harder with higher rates of infection and death with devastating consequences. We are losing whole generations of people while the virus causes further widening of our gaps in life expectancy.
During the fall and winter of 2020, the statewide case rate rose from 10 in late October to a high of 53 in mid-January 2021. Hospitalizations and deaths rapidly increased during this time. In response, a number of counties and the state put restrictions in place to control the spread of the virus. Many of these actions taken by jurisdictions were targeted to the metrics occurring at that time in their communities. Since mid-January, the case rate had been steadily coming down and by last week, had reached a low of 12.4. Those restrictions, and actions taken by our citizens, worked.
The case rate leveled off last week and is now at 13.5. And rising. While this is better than the fall and winter surge, we can’t be lulled into thinking we’re doing well and out of the woods. This high case rate tells us the virus is continuing to spread throughout our communities. In fact, today, we are not better off numbers wise than we were last fall when those numbers rightly raised concerns about rapid spread during the winter. Which is exactly what happened.
We’re in a different position than we were in the fall. On the plus side, we’re through the worst of the cold weather which made it easier for the virus to spread. Because people were wearing masks, washing hands, staying socially distanced, and were not in large gatherings, we did not have the cases of flu we would experience in a normal winter. We have sufficient PPE supplies. Vaccines are getting into arms with over 20% of our residents either partially or fully vaccinated. And more vaccine is coming. All great news for all of us.
But it’s not all good news. The CDC just announced that nationwide approximately 10% of cases are due to variants, up from 1-4% just a few weeks ago. Viruses are always trying to outsmart us.
For the next few months, we will be in a race between how fast we can vaccinate our population versus how fast the variants spread. We’re dealing with a virus that is adapting to us and we need to do better at preventing it from taking hold and erasing all of our hard work and sacrifices we all have made over the last year.
Here is what we must do:
• Keep current restrictions in place.
• Prioritize vaccine equity.
• Wear masks over your nose, mouth, and chin. Make sure they’re tight-fitting. Double mask with a surgical mask and a cloth mask.
• Avoid gatherings.
• Get tested.
• Get vaccinated when its your turn.
It’s been a long year and we’re not out of the woods yet. We can see the light on the horizon, but we have to get there first.
Let’s double down on our safety measures to slow the spread of the variant. Let’s continue to pull together as Marylanders to make this possible. That’ll give us enough time to get enough people vaccinated and start returning to the usual rhythms of life. We owe it to all of our fellow Marylanders we have lost to this virus to not allow it to continue to wreak havoc on our state.
