I’d like to congratulate Allegany College of Maryland for being awarded a Hunger-Free Campus grant from the Maryland Higher Education Commission.
As the organization that initiated the legislation and has been coordinating with campuses across the state through our Hunger-Free Campus Network, we are thrilled that the program is being implemented and providing funding to local campuses to address food insecurity.
Our work across the state has taught us much about food insecurity, especially how it exists on campuses. We applaud the work of Allegany College, which is using a multi-faceted approach to combat food insecurity on its campus.
When conducting a site visit earlier this year, we were impressed with the varied approaches of outreach and the use of data to provide comprehensive services. We are proud to partner with them and look forward to continuing working to reduce food insecurity on the campus.
We’d also like to acknowledge the Higher Education Commission which has worked hard to successfully implement this program. This program is a critical step in ensuring that students do not suffer the consequences of hunger while pursuing higher education.
Michael J. Wilson, director
Maryland Hunger Solutions
Baltimore
