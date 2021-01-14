Liberal-owned media feeds lies to the American people
First, I would like to commend the Times-News for trying to be fair in regard to printing of letters from both the left and right. This goes for columns and articles from contributing writers. Hopefully the censorship we see starting with the new regime will not filter down to our local news sources.
I would like to call attention to all the Trump haters to the column in the Wednesday, Jan. 13, edition titled “Now they tell us — Trump was tough on Russia” by Byron York. This information should prove to them once and for all how they have been duped into believing all the lies CNN and the other fake news media have made against Trump. I would like to especially point out that CNN’s own person admits they were lying about this.
From before Trump was inaugurated culminating in the first fake impeachment claiming Russian collusion, this subject was constantly being hammered on. Now we find, like most else from the left, it was all lies. The really sad part about it is how many people in this country fell for it because of their emotional blindness. And worse yet, I don’t believe they realize that their beloved liberal-owned media not only lies to them, but also only tells them what they (the media) want them to know (selective reporting). Combined together this is nothing more than propaganda. And again, they gobble it up by the spoonful.
While hoping that this revelation of being lied to for years (and again, believing it without any real proof), would educate them into what the liberal media is doing, I am afraid they have let their emotions overtake their ability to be able to use their intellect and common sense. I am positive there will be many who will not believe the article and will continue to gobble up the liberal lies being made every day. And with a proven liar and plagiarist being voted in by them, I don’t think the situation is going to change.
As the old saying goes, “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice shame on me.”
Norman Launi Sr.
Keyser, W.Va.
Group holding annual memorial service Sunday
The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization has always honored all Americans who have created our nation’s great history and heritage. In January each year we honor and pray for America’s aborted children. These are the children claimed by abortion in the United States since 1973.
What is sad is that these victims have no grave sites or monuments at a location to remember them. In the summer of 1993 the CHCO started a project to erect the largest monument in Maryland for the unborn. In one year we had our plan and the funds to build it. The problem was we spent 11 years fighting with local churches to locate it in a local cemetery. Many area churches would not permit us to erect the monument in their cemeteries.
Finally, the great godly people at Davis Memorial Methodist Church invited us to erect the monument in their cemetery next to their church on Uhl Highway. They gave us a deed for the plot for the monument and maintain the lawn around it. God bless Davis Memorial Methodist Church. True Christian heroes they are!
This Sunday, Jan. 17, at 2 p.m., our organization will hold our annual memorial service for these children at the monument. Board member the Rev. Michael Mudge will lead the service. Also in attendance will be Father James Watson. However, we invite all area clergy to attend. This event is open to everyone. For more information on the event and monument, call 301-722-4624 or visit www.chco.info.
Edward W. Taylor Jr.,
president,
Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.