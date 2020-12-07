Liberty cannot be separated from the common good
In the past week, national news reports have Allegany County, among all American metropolitan areas, leading the nation in daily new COVID-19 virus cases. This can be attributed to some of our leaders failing to acknowledge the seriousness of this pandemic, and continuing to support the idea that wearing a mask is an infringement on personal freedom.
The non-mask wearing public has exhibited unhealthy behavior toward others in the name of liberty while the deadly virus kills our family members and neighbors. Nearly 3,000 Americans are dying every day, and for many the patriotic sacrifice of wearing a mask somehow impinges on a distorted sense of their personal freedom, without depriving anyone else of their freedom.
Liberty is not an individual guarantee. It cannot be separated from the common good. Patriotism means doing what is best for your country. Right now that means wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following CDC guidelines.
Listen to your struggling medical providers, and let’s get this virus behind us before it sickens or kills more of our neighbors, or even more tragically a member of your family.
Semper Fidelis.
John N. Bambacus
Frostburg
