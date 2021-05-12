Liz Cheney should be praised, not attacked
Why is it the women in the Republican Party are the only ones not afraid to stand up to Donald Trump and expose his forever lies?
Telling the truth has become forbidden if it upsets our former president. Liz Cheney is to be praised for not being afraid to make a stand for the truth; instead she is being attacked by gutless men like Kevin McCarthy and the other members of the party.
Maybe she should run for president. The men are spineless when it comes to Trump. How would they ever be able to stand up to our adversaries?
I’m guessing they’re afraid of the schoolyard bully calling them names like he does with anyone who disagrees with him.
Twila Bennett
LaVale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.