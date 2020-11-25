As your local elected leaders, we urge you to recommit to the following measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community:
• Practice social distancing by maintaining a space of 6-feet between yourself and other people;
• Wear masks, that properly fit, at any public indoor facility, including businesses, restaurants, and bars, and at any outdoor public space where social distancing is not possible;
• Wash your hands often and cover coughs and sneezes;
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily;
• Avoid non-essential travel;
• Please use common sense to help fight and stop the spread of COVID-19;
• Consult the Allegany County Health Department's guidelines for small gatherings of family and friends at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html to educate yourself on factors that contribute to the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 at small in-person gatherings;
• Monitor your health daily for virus symptoms, isolate if you think you've been exposed to the virus, and quarantine if you get a positive test result, even if no symptoms emerge.
Most importantly, don’t give up. There is light at the end of the tunnel. As of today, there are reports of two vaccines likely to receive FDA authorization by 2021 that appear to be 95% effective against corona-virus, and over 60 other coronavirus vaccines in various stages of development. The virus will not go away without our help, so we must all remain vigilant and do our part to stop the spread.
Sen. George Edwards, Del. Mike McKay, Del. Jason Buckel, Allegany County Delegation to Maryland General Assembly
President Jake Shade, Commissioner Creade Brodie, Commissioner Dave Caporale, Allegany County Board of Commissioners
Mayor Ray Morriss, Councilman Eugene Frazier, Councilwoman Laurie Marchini, Councilman Rock Cioni, Councilman Seth Bernard, Cumberland Mayor and City Council
