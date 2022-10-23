Local projects, tourists will benefit from grants
Allegany County officials recently awarded a $70,000 grant to the Canal Place river park project and the National Park Service awarded a $54,302 grant for the Municipal Park in Paw Paw, West Virginia. Tax dollars are working for the citizens not only for those living in Cumberland and Paw Paw but for those visitors who pass through and use their facilities.
What I have seen of the two, both the design and the layout of each has utilized the funds in an appropriate manner. One does not need “a tear out and do over” like I have seen with many other grant funded facilities; even from one’s own personal contractor who says one thing and does another. I am sure many homeowners and businesses understand exactly what I am implying: hiring another contractor to correct the problem of the first contractor.
The hard work, especially from the secretaries and assistants, who have to type up those grants, the process, the hours involved, the ones on the lower scale who many do not get the recognition they deserve for the paperwork to be completed. It is not an easy task and sometimes it is quite complicated.
I give thanks to all those involved of bringing these grants to the appropriate facilities, which are wonderful assets for the communities.
Elizabeth Martin Sullivan
Paw Paw, W.Va.
