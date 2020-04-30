As the weather continues to get warmer and we are still under a stay at home order, but allowed to get out for exercise, the Great Allegheny Passage trail has become a popular place to be.
In order for everyone to enjoy their time outside, and still observe the governor’s orders, we ask that you adhere to the following guidelines while you are on the GAP.
• Walk/bike to the right and pass on the left.
• Give way when people are coming toward you and maintain the 6-oot social distancing space.
• When biking and coming up on others from behind, announce yourself by ringing your bell or calling out so that people can give way and so that you can maintain the 6-foot social distancing space.
• Clean up and take your trash with you. This is a world-class amenity provided for our community — show your appreciation and respect and take any trash and dog waste with you.
• Dogs should be on a leash at all times.
• No motor vehicles are allowed on the trail, including dirt bikes and 4-wheelers.
• If you are on the trail during busy or peak times, consider wearing a face covering.
Most of these guidelines should be followed whenever you are on the trail, even when social distancing is not required.
By adhering to these guidelines, everyone’s time on the trail will be more enjoyable and safer.
Mountain Maryland Trails and Allegany County maintain and manage the Maryland portion of the Great Allegheny Passage (GAP).
Larry Brock, president
Mountain Maryland Trails
Cumberland
