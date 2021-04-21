Mark day with plant-based meat and dairy products
With Earth Day observed on April 22, we have reduced our carbon footprint by curtailing travel and our thermostat. We recycle. But we can do so much more by cutting our consumption of animal meat and milk products. Yes, that.
A recent article in The Guardian argues that animal agriculture is a major driver of climate change, as well as air and water pollution, depletion of soil and water resources, and destruction of wildlife habitats. Oxford University’s prestigious Food Climate Research Network reports that solving the global warming catastrophe requires massive shift to plant-based eating. The Netflix feature “Seaspiracy” documents the devastating environmental impacts of the fishing industry.
In an environmentally sustainable world, we must replace meat, fish and dairy products with vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, seeds and grains, just as we replace fossil fuels with wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources.
Each of us has a unique opportunity to heal our planet by transitioning to plant-based eating. We can begin with the one-minute New York Times diet quiz. Then, let’s celebrate Earth Day by checking out the rich variety of plant-based meat and dairy products at our supermarket. The internet offers ample advice and recipes.
Calvin Cowan
Cumberland
How can people toting guns be well-regulated?
As the United States moves through time, one constant appears to be generally strong support enjoyed by the principle of Second Amendment rights. Another regular parallel feature has been the daily inordinate barrage of citizens who suffer gun deaths due to mass killings plus epidemic individual homicides and suicides. These reports are chilling.
Please let me be clear, I was born and raised within a highly hunting and firearms culture of central Pennsylvania, thus have owned guns myself. However, from these early days until now I’ve been quite mystified by one basic question: Namely, how is it possible, under the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, for all adult U.S. citizens to possess any type of firearm whatsoever?
The Second Amendment is real brief. It reads: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
So the quintessential query is: How is it conceivable for individuals touting guns to be “well-regulated”? Who sets the rules which do the regulating? What is the role of local and state law enforcement at all levels?
R. Steele Selby
Frostburg
